$5K reward offered for information after Salvation Army donation boxes set ablaze

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Officials in Brockton are seeking information from the public after two Salvation Army donation boxes were set on fire.

The Brockton Fire Department says the bins on Centre Street were likely torched Thursday night.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can successfully assist officials with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.

