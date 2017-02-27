6 arrested in Lowell prostitution sting, police say

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Six people were arrested Sunday night in a prostitution sting in Lowell, authorities announced Monday.

Police said detectives conducted an undercover operation in the area of Westford Street due to “ongoing complaints related to prostitution activity.”

Four people were taken into custody on charges of sexual conduct for a fee. Those arrested were: Ae Noi Khamphilavanh, 36 of Chelmsford; Giovani Frizzo, 42, of Salibury; Sangam Ranjan Dash, 39, of Burlington, Ken Rath, 38 of Lynn.

Jennifer Edgecomb, 36, and Crystal Gail Andrade, 34, both of Lowell, were arrested and charged with common nightwalking.

All of the individuals are slated to appear in Lowell District Court Monday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)