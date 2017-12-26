6 bodies found hanging from bridges near popular Mexico resort

(WHDH) – Mexican authorities are investigating after six bodies were found hanging from three different bridges near the Los Cabos resort in Mexico last Wednesday.

According to Reuters, prosecutors announced that two bodies were found on a bridge in Las Veredas, near Los Cabos International Airport, and two on a different bridge on the highway between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo. Two additional bodies were found on a third bridge near the airport.

Authorities have not given details on what happened to the victims, but drug gangs will often hang the bodies of their murdered victims in public to intimidate their rivals. However, the BBC reports that the hanging of bodies so close to a tourist destination is unusual.

Drug gang violence in Mexico has reached an all-time high, and 2017 is set to be the country’s deadliest year in modern history, according to Reuters.

Between January and October, more than 400 people have been killed in violence in the area, AFP news agency reports.

“I condemn these acts and any expression of violence,” said Carlos Mendoza Davis, the governor of the state of Baja California Sur in a translated tweet. “Today more than ever [Baja California Sur] must be united to overcome this regrettable situation.”

El Grupo de Coordinación Interinstitucional en Seguridad investiga ya los hechos ocurridos en La Paz y Los Cabos. Condeno estos actos y cualquier expresión de violencia. Hoy más que nunca en #BCS debemos estar unidos para superar esta lamentable situación. — Carlos Mendoza Davis (@cmendozadavis) December 20, 2017

