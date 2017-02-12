6 buses destroyed by blaze in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six charter buses were destroyed Sunday morning by a large fire in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

Firefighters responded just before 3:30 a.m. to Walter Street for reports of buses on fire.

Officials said the buses were engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene.

One firefighter was injured, but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Police are looking into the situation as a possible case of arson.

