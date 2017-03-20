6 cited for illegally killing 67 snowshoe hares on island

FRENCHBORO, Maine (AP) – Wardens in Maine say they’ve issued summonses to six men for killing 67 snowshoe hares over the limit.

Snowshoe hares are rabbit-like animals that turn white over winter. Maine maintains a hunting season for them running fall to spring.

Wardens say the men could legally have harvested 20 hares and took 87. They’d been hunting on Great Duck Island on Saturday.

Hunters seek hares because of their elusive nature, and because of the difficulty of the hunt. They can be used for meat and fur.

Wardens say they summonsed Andrew Mays of Southwest Harbor, Maine; Carlos Almeida, Antonio Fidalgo and Antonio Borges of Acushnet, Massachusetts; Abilio Fernandes of New Bedford, Massachusetts; and Luis Fidalgo of North Dartmouth, Massachusetts. It’s unclear if they have attorneys.

Almeida was also given a summons for hunting without license.

