6 Massachusetts residents charged with trafficking counterfeit steroids

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six Massachusetts residents have been charged with trafficking counterfeit steroids, including testosterone and trenbolone, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, the six individuals engaged in a scheme to produce and market illegal steroids. They allegedly purchased raw materials and supplies, marketed the steroids on social media and sold them to customers across the country via email.

The defendants are accused of marketing the steroids as being made by “Onyx Pharmaceuticals,” but the California-based company does not manufacture liquid steroids.

The following individuals face charges in connection with the trafficking:

Tyler Bauman, 32, of Shrewsbury

Kathryn Green, 28, of Shewsbury

Philip Goodwin, 36, of Lynn

Robert Medeiros, 31, of Gardner

Brian Petzke, 49, of Saugus

Melissa Sclafani, 29, of Gloucester

Investigators say Bauman, Goodwin and Sclafani opened Wicked Tan, in Beverly, which allegedly served as a front to launder funds and purchase supplies for the conspiracy.

Bauman is also accused of promoting the steroids through his social media persona, “musclehead 320.”

