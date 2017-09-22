Six places throughout New England were ranked on Time’s “Best Places to Live in America.”

Time determined the rankings by analyzing healthy economy, affordable homes and quality of life.

Waltham ranked highest throughout New England at 13th. Newton followed Waltham at 26th.

Nashua, New Hampshire also came in 57th; Weymouth sits at 73, followed by Norwood at 78; and Salem, New Hampshire ranked 82nd.

