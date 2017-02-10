6 Patriots plan to skip ceremonial White House trip

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The total number of New England Patriots players who plan to skip the traditional championship trip to the White House now sits at six.

Alan Branch, LeGarrette Blount and Chris Long announced Thursday that they would be skipping the visit.

Long tweeted that he had planned on skipping, saying “Don’t need an open letter explaining my own words to me.”

During an appearance on Fox Sports‘ “The Rich Eisen Show,” Blount said he did not “feel welcome” at the White House.

Branch, while speaking with Sirius XM Radio, explained he was skipping the trip to be with his family.

Devin McCourty, Martellus Bennett and Dont’a Hightower all previously announced that they were too skipping the trip due to various reasons.

