6-year-old boy creates donut stand for police officers in Kansas

A 6-year-old boy created a donut stand for police officers in Kansas.

The boy, Oliver Davis, said his dream is to become a cop one day.

Davis is working to spread the message of gratitude to the police force in his area.

“I want to be nice to police officers because I am doing a donut stand for police officers,” he said.

Davis said he does not need Spiderman, Batman or Superman, he just needs the police officers.

