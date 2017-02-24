BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old Connecticut girl who was the subject of a multistate Amber Alert has been found in Pennsylvania after a high-speed highway chase and crash involving a car driven by her murder suspect father.

Pennsylvania State Police say Aylin Sofia Hernandez suffered minor injuries in the crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Interstate 99 in Benner Township. Her father, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for treatment of injuries. Two state troopers suffered minor injuries.

The Amber Alert was issued at about 2:45 a.m. Friday after police responded to the girl’s Bridgeport, Connecticut, home to find her mother, Nadia Gonzalez, fatally stabbed. Another person in the home was also stabbed but is expected to survive.

Benner Township is about 300 miles from Bridgeport.

