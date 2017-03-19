6-year-old Devin Suau kicks off St. Patrick’s Day parade

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) – Crowds lined the cold streets of South Boston, Sunday afternoon, to celebrate the annual Saint Patrick’s Day parade. Police and firemen marched down West Broadway, however, the star of the show was 6-year-old Devin Suau.

Devin was recently diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor that has no cure or treatment plans. Devin has always wanted to be a police officer, and those dreams became a reality.

Two weeks ago, he was sworn in as the Framingham Police Chief. On Sunday, dressed in a police uniform, Devin kicked off the parade with his uncle, who is a Boston Police officer.

“He’s on cloud nine,” said Christine Suau, Devin’s mom. “He is really happy, he is really obsessed with the police and his uncle is a police officer, and the way the police have embraced him in our town and the city of Boston is amazing,” she added.

“He’s very excited about it, we deputized him,” said Mayor Marty Walsh. “He’s actually commissioner of the BPD today, he’s very excited,” added Mayor Walsh.

Devin and his family were happy to see everyone having a good time.

Six-year-old Devin offered some advice for all parade goers: “Stay safe, and be careful to not get eaten by a bear.”

The #BPD was honored to have #WhyNotDevin lead the way in today's #HappyStPatricksDay Parade in South Boston pic.twitter.com/XtwPEF91Gm — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 20, 2017

Commissioner Evans was all smiles after meeting our special guest for today's #HappyStPatricksDay Parade – Devin Suau! #WhyNotDevin pic.twitter.com/WQMfHvKvZe — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 20, 2017

