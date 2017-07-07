6-year-old falls from 3rd story window in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A child was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after falling from a third story window in Dorchester.

Boston EMS say the child is a 6-year-old girl.

They say she was taken to a local hospital and at this point they don’t know how she is doing.

It is unclear how the child fell out of the window as safety bars appeared to be installed.

Boston Police were seen inside of the home on Magnolia Street, checking the windows.

Officers were also seen gathering witness statements inside the building.

Stay with 7News as we get more information on this developing story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)