64 displaced after massive fire tears through several homes in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) – A massive fire tore through several homes on Bennington Street in Lawrence on Sunday.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty says three buildings were fully engulfed by flames when crews arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m.

Three multifamily homes were destroyed and five other buildings were damaged by the raging blaze. Dozens of fire departments responded to help battle the fire, which caused an estimated $1 million in damage, officials say.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital; two for heat exhaustion, while another firefighter was taken for a shoulder injury. No other serious injuries were reported.

Resident Iganico Duren told 7News that he helped rescue an 83-year-old woman trapped inside one of the homes. Duren kicked down several doors, grabbed the woman off her bed and carried her out of the burning building. A second person was rescued by firefighters.

Moriarty says 64 people were displaced by the blaze. The Red Cross is assisting.

Three buildings will need to be torn down as some partially collapsed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it’s believed to be accidental in nature.

A few of the buildings in #lawrence will have to be torn down due to heavy damage @7News pic.twitter.com/lUXkGduZrZ — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) June 12, 2017

Fire chief in #Lawrence says fire from Sunday is accidental, 64 people displaced @7News pic.twitter.com/0gwAbPPKpE — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) June 12, 2017

