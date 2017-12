BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials released the results of Saturday’s gun buyback program.

Officials say people in the city turned over 64 guns at eight locations. City residents were given $100 gift cards in exchange for the guns.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said in statement that he considers Saturday’s program a success.

