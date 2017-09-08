65 Braintree high schoolers ticketed over parking lot ‘turf war’

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Braintree are hoping to convey this simple message to high school seniors in the city: “Park between the white lines. Not across.”

As part of a senior prank Friday, students decided to park across the spaces outside the school instead of in them to apparently teach juniors a lesson for parking on their turf, the police department said in a Facebook post.

“We take parking lot turf wars very seriously,” police said.

Police said officers issued tickets to 65 “Senyas” for parking improperly.

“We ‘the Po Po,’ are in turn teaching 65 of you a lesson. Ps: Those are not free ice cream cone coupons to Daddy’s Dairy. Thank you for raising $975 for the town,” police sarcastically said.

