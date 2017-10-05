65-foot boat sinks in Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 65-foot work boat with 250 gallons of diesel on board sank Tuesday morning in Boston Harbor.

A Coast Guard pollution response team is overseeing the recovery of “King Triton.” Officials say the boat did not spill any fuel in the harbor.

A containment boom has been placed around the area as crews work to recover the boat.

No one was on board the boat when it went down.

The cause of the sinking is under investigation.

