65 pounds of weed included in Orlando couple’s Amazon order

A central Florida couple got a lot more than they ordered in their Amazon shipment.

The woman and her fiance, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons, ordered 27-gallon storage totes from the online retailer. But when the package arrived, the shipment weighed far more than they expected.

“They were extremely heavy, more heavy than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” she said.

Upon opening the box, the couple was hit with a strong odor. Under layers of packaging material, they found 65 pounds of marijuana. They immediately called Orlando Police.

“When the first officer got here she was in disbelief,” she said.

Police took the drugs and launched an investigation, noting the package had been shipped via UPS from a facility in Fall River, Massachusetts.

The couple repeatedly reached out to Amazon for an explanation, but after over a month, they say they were never able to speak to a supervisor.

The company sent them an email with a $150 gift card, and a message saying, “I am unable to do anything else at this time.”

The woman says she wanted an apology, and to find out how this could happen.

“There was no concern for a customer’s safety. I mean this could have turned into a worst case scenario,” she said. “We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into and we didn’t sleep there for a few days.”

Orlando Police told WFTV they have not yet made any arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

