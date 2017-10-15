69-year-old Indiana woman is oldest female BMX rider in US

A 69-year-old woman from Indiana, Kittie Weston-Knauer, is the oldest female BMX racer in the country.

She started BMX racing almost 30 year ago and is still winning championships.

Weston-Knauer said, “Doesn’t matter that I come across the finish line first or second or third. I always finish. And as I tell people, every time I get on my bike, I win.”

The grandmother and racer says she plans on continuing to compete until she is no longer physically capable.

