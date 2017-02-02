7 arrested after discovery of ‘sophisticated’ meth lab in Plymouth home

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested seven people following the discovery of what law enforcement called a “sophisticated” methamphetamine manufacturing operation in a Plymouth home.

Federal, state and local police raided the Spooner Street home on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators found what they described as drug-making equipment and drugs, including methamphetamine packaged for sale, prescription medicine and psychedelic mushrooms.

Six people between the ages of 18 and 41 were arrested and charged with manufacturing, possession and conspiracy offenses.

A juvenile male was also arrested on a possession charge, although he was found to have nothing to do with the manufacturing operation.

Those who were arrested are expected to be arraigned

