7 arrested after meth lab discovered in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Seven people were arrested Wednesday after police said a meth lab was found inside a home in Plymouth.

Several law enforcement agencies responded around 3 p.m. to a home at 55 Spooner Street, including the DEA and State Police.

Investigators removed garbage bags full of evidence from the home, police said.

During the search of the home, a “sophisticated” lab and many other materials used to make meth were found, according to police.

There is a red bulletin on the door warning that hazardous chemicals were found inside. Investigators said there still may be hazardous material on the property.

Neighbors are being told to be careful and avoid the home if possible.

Among those arrested were Richard Pearson, 41; David Hill, 20; Casey Hamilton, 38; Stephanie Dubis, 39; Kianna Pearson, 19. Richard Pearson, who was said to be living at the home, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Two juveniles were among the seven people arrested. One juvenile was bailed on one count of possession of a class B substance.

The other six were charged with manufacture of a class B substance, possession of a class B substance and conspiracy to violate the controlled substances act.

