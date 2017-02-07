7 arrested during drug investigation in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Drug Task Force says seven people have been arrested after several months of investigation in Washington County.

The charges are sale of heroin, sale of cocaine, and user in possession of a firearm.

The arrests were made between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3.

The Vermont State Police says the seven suspects have been cited to appear in court.

