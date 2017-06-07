7 arrested in ‘large scale, multi-state’ drug operation, DA says

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities in Massachusetts announced Wednesday multiple arrests in connection with massive drug distribution operation.

Seven people in total were taken into following an investigation into a “large scale” cocaine distribution operation, which involved the shipment of drugs from Texas to Massachusetts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

“As a direct result of this far reaching investigation, our office was able to disrupt a multi-state drug operation involving the shipment of hundreds of thousands of dollars of narcotics to Massachusetts,” Ryan said.

The arrests were made as a result of an extensive wiretap investigation, led in part by Massachusetts State Police and Everett police. Ryan said the drugs were being transported into the Middlesex County area.

Ryan said investigators on Friday intercepted a shipment of drugs containing about two kilograms of uncut cocaine valued at more than $100,000. Police also seized about three pounds of marijuana, scales and packaging materials consistent with drug distribution, two firearms, about 200 grams of a suspected cutting agent and $6,000 in cash.

Based on information discovered as a result of the wiretap investigation, Leonel Castaneda was arrested in Texas Wednesday morning. A second defendant was taken into custody at a home in Everett. Five others were arrested in Melrose, Lynn and Chelsea.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement officials estimate that the defendants imported more than a dozen packages of suspected narcotics from Sept. 2016 through June 2017.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)