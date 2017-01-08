7 cars involved in serious accident in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a car accident in Nashua Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on the Everett Turnpike South between exits 5 and 4.

When they arrived, Nashua Fire found 7 cars involved in a serious accident and three ambulances were called to the scene.

State and Nashua Police shut down the highway while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Two people were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, one with life threatening injuries and one with non-life threatening injuries.

A third patient was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the NH State Police.

