7 displaced after fire rips through Hyde Park home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven people were displaced Wednesday after a heavy fire broke out at a home in Boston’s Hyde Park section.

Boston Fire officials say crews responded just after 12 p.m. to a home on Neponset Avenue and found fire showing on arrival.

The fire has since been knocked down, buy officials say the fire burned into the attic and through the roof of the two-family home.

Four adults and three children were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The fire caused about $300,000 in damage, according to Boston’s fire chief.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

