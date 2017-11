(WHDH) — One of the hottest toys on the market is now being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says seven hoverboard models are included in the recall.

Officials said the lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, leading to fire concerns.

In total, 13,000 hoverboard units are included in the recall.

Click here for the full list of recalls.

