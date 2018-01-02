SAN FRANCISCO (WHDH) – Seven people were hurt Monday after a truck plowed into pedestrians and a car in San Francisco.

One victim, a 70-year-old man, suffered life threatening injuries and is bleeding internally. Another victim, a 66-year-old man, has broken ribs and punctured a lung in the incident.

The truck hit a family of five who were sitting at the light in their car. The family suffered minor cuts and bruises but are still shaken up.

Police say the driver was detained in a citizen’s arrest by a Homeland Security officer who happened to be there at the time.

