NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WHDH) – Four adults and three teenagers were taken to the hospital after, police said, they were shot outside a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday evening.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting, near the corner of Northwest 81st Street and 14th Avenue.

According to investigators, the victims, including a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds, were standing outside of a residence when a vehicle approached them and stopped, just before 6 p.m. “We’re presuming they were outside celebrating. They were standing outside of the home,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Robin Pinkard.

The victims were identified, Monday morning, by Miami-Dade Police as 15-year-old Ramont Gage, 17-year-old Tamyra Milfort, 17-year-old Aaliyah Barr, 18-year-old Dewayne Hammet, 20-year-old Shaquanna Ross, 30-year-old Alfredo Hudson and 43-year-old Tekeiki Taylor.

Hudson’s grandmother, who wished to remain unnamed, made a plea for the violence to stop. “He was the only one that was shot five times,” she said. “He was shot in the mouth, in his stomach. In fact, from his head down, he was shot.”

His grandmother added that Hudson was visiting a coworker, Sunday night, when the shooting began.

Police said someone inside the vehicle then rolled down the windows, and more than one person opened fire. “We don’t now how many suspects there are, but there are multiple casings on the ground,” said Pinkard.

A neighbor, Miss Thomas, said she heard the shots. “It was like, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.’”

Paramedics transported the victims to area hospitals. Officials said three of the victims, including two of the teens, were transported as trauma alerts to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One of the 17-year-old victims is listed in critical condition. The rest are listed in stable condition and are expected to be OK.

7News cameras captured a large crowd of concerned friends and family members outside Jackson Memorial. A young woman was seen breaking down in tears.

Back at the crime scene, evidence markers in the street revealed where the bullet casings landed.

The driver and occupants inside the vehicle remain at large. “Detectives are still interviewing the witnesses and some of the victims to determine the vehicle description,” said Pinkard.

Police believe at least four suspects are involved in the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

