7 rescued after house explosion causes fire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WHDH) — Seven people were rescued after a house exploded and caught fire in Baltimore Sunday morning.

Witnesses said the explosion sparked a fire at around 7 a.m. The explosion destroyed several nearby homes and residents made it out just before the roofs collapsed. Neighbors jumped in to help rescue seven people, including four children, from the house that exploded.

No one was seriously injured in the explosion and fire. Firefighters said the explosion is under investigation but they believe it may have been caused by a gas leak.

