7 taken to hospital, including 3 toddlers, after Quincy bus crash

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Three preschool students were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a school bus, a box truck and an SUV crashed in Quincy.

Authorities responded to the crash around 10:45 a.m. at the corner of Southern Artery and South Street.

A total of seven people were taken to the hospital, including all three drivers, a passenger from the vehicle and the three children that were on the bus.

Police say there were only three children on board the bus and that they were headed to a program at the Snug Harbor School.

The driver of the bus suffered a laceration to the face, but nobody was seriously hurt.

“A little nerve-racking for them, but they were reunited with their parents at the hospital,” Quincy Police Sgt. Karyn Barkas said of the toddlers.

Police have not said which vehicle was at fault. They’re still investigating, but they plan to issue a ticket.

