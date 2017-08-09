7 teens charged after violent attack on pier at Quincy’s Marina Bay

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Seven teenagers have been charged in connection with a violent attack on a pier in Quincy at Marina Bay last month.

Authorties say the assailants punched, kicked and tackled five other teenagers at Squantum Point Park on July 31.

The names of the male victims, who range in age from 14 to 16, will not be released. The alleged attackers were identified as a 17-year-old male from Quincy; three 16-year-old males from Quincy; two 15-year-old males from Quincy; and a 14-year-old male from Kingston.

Each of the seven assailants is charged with 18 separate counts of offenses including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities said the attackers refused to let them victims leave the pier. They then allegedly lined them up against a railing on the pier and carried out a serious of violent acts.

An investigation into the attack included a review of video of the attack posted on social media and numerous interviews, according to police.

An arraignment is slated to be held in Quincy District Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)