7-year-old boy brings Tom Brady to tears

HALIFAX, MA (WHDH) - HOUSTON (WHDH) – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fielded many questions Monday night at Super Bowl media night, but one asked by a seven-year-old boy brought the future Hall-of-Famer to tears.

Among the sea of reporters and television personalities gathered around Brady, it was a young boy sitting on the shoulders of EX-NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer who caught his attention.

The youngster, who won the Panini Super Bowl Kid Reporter contest, was allowed one question. He asked, “Many people think you’re their hero, but who’s your hero?”

A choked up Brady fought back tears as he collected his thoughts and delivered his answer.

“I think my dad is my hero because he’s someone I look up to every day,” Brady said.

Tom Brady Sr. stood up for his son last week, saying he would love to see him raise the Lombardi Trophy in front of Roger Goodell.

