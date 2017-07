BROCKTON (WHDH) - A 7-year-old girl in Brockton is recovering after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Police say the accident happened on Quincy Street.

Brockton Fire confirmed the girl suffered an arm injury.

The driver stayed on the scene.

There is no word on any possible charges at this time.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

