7-year-old Conn. boy found wet, confused, alone

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Meriden woman is facing charges after her wet and cold 7-year-old son was found wandering alone.

Police Sgt. Darrin McKay says a good Samaritan found the boy inside an apartment building at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and took him to the police station.

He was soaking wet, cold and upset, and police said it was clear he had been outside.

Police fed, dried, and warmed the child while looking for his parents.

His mother, identified as 34-year-old Yadira Morales, was found about an hour later. She said her son was sleeping when she left to go to an all-night store.

She was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment. She’ll be arraigned later Tuesday. It’s not clear if she has a lawyer.

