7-year-old dies after being attacked by 2 pit bulls in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – A 7-year-old boy has died after being attacked by a dog in Lowell, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

Lowell Police responded around 6 p.m. Saturday to a report of an injured child at a home on Clare Street. Authorities say preliminary investigation suggests the child entered a fenced-in area where there were two pit bulls before the child was attacked.

Reports said a witness tried to fight off the dogs, but they would not listen.

One of the pit bills escaped the enclosed area following the attack, according to the DA’s office, and was later located and put down. Officials say the other pit bull is in custody of animal control.

A neighbor said he saw the boy’s mother and that she is still, “trying to wake up from this nightmare.

The boy’s name has not been released.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

