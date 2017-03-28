7-year-old donates Wii to police department

Wausau, WI (WHDH) — You won’t catch 7-year-old Brady Duke inside playing video games.

That’s because the Wisconsin boy gave up his most prized possession, his Wii system, to try to help the local police officers cope with the loss of one of their own.

Brady wrote the officers a letter before giving them his game system. In the letter he thanked them for serving his community.

“I knew I had to do something because their police brother died,” said Brady. “I felt sad because I didn’t want somebody to die that was, was somebody that protected a city.”

Brady’s Wii is now all set up at the department.

And the officers have invited Brady to the station to play some games with them.

