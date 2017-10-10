ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man says his 7-year-old daughter on the way to school found a suspected robber asleep in the backseat of the family minivan.

Attleboro resident Danny Carlson said his daughter found 30-year-old Paul Johnson in their driveway around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Carlson said police struggled to wake Johnson. He said police found the man took some items from his neighbor’s vehicle.

He said the suspected robber also had items of no value including a dirty baseball cap, a toothbrush and fake jewelry.

Johnson has been charged with breaking and entering, credit card larceny, larceny over $250 and trespassing.

