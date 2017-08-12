WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) – A little girl in West Bridgewater is thinking big to fight cancer. The 7-year-old sold lemonade to raise money for research—and she got some help from friends.

Outside Hardy’s Pub and Restaurant in West Bridgewater business was buzzing Saturday. A pint-sized entrepreneur, 7-year-old Charlotte Wilcox, is the force behind a special lemonade stand.

“I was going to have a lemonade stand and save up the money to buy toys and then I saw a commercial with kids with cancer, and so I decided to do it for kids with cancer,” said Charlotte Wilcox.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the little girl teamed up with some friends to make it happen. The lemonade flowed as freely as the smiles on Saturday.

The 7-year-old’s dad, Mark Wilcox, made sure to capture the moment. He said he was very proud of her because she was so persistent about the cause. Maybe that’s because her dad battled cancer 7 years ago.

“The best part of the whole thing during my stay in the hospital was to have her mom bring her into the hospital, and I got to see her,” said Mark Wilcox.

Now that Charlotte’s dad is all better, she continues to spread hope—one cup at a time.

