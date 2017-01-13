70-year-old school gym collapses due to snow

Bend, Oregon (CNN) — In Oregon, the roof of a 70-year-old elementary school gym collapsed under the weight of snow.

No one was in the building, but it prompted district-wide school closures to inspect each roof.

Fire officials said the damage may have increased over the years with each passing storm, making the building weak.

Although the community mourned the loss of the historic structure, authorities said the damage was beyond repair.

(Copyright (c) 2016 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)