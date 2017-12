AMHERST, MA (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts – Amherst said that 7,000 students were vaccinated following a meningitis outbreak on campus.

During clinics held over the last four days, 5,000 students received the vaccine.

School officials scheduled the program after federal health officials determined two cases of the infection to be an outbreak.

