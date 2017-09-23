$700,000 estimated damage in Dorchester Fire

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston Fire is investigating after flames broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Adams Street.

Six businesses in ‘Adams Village’ were burning when crews arrived on scene.

The fire started in the basement that all six of the business share. It then spread up the walls and came out through the outlets in the building.

Crews estimate the damage will cost $700,000.

The fire was kept to the basement, so the businesses are only seeing smoke damage upstairs.

There were no injuries reported.

The owner of the building said they will be re-opening the businesses as soon as possible.

This is an ongoing investigation. 7News will bring updates.

