72-year-old Boston woman reported missing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who was last seen Sunday night.

Authorities say 72-year-old Barbara Delaney, of Dorchester, was last seen around 6:10 p.m.

Delaney is said to be 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey and white baseball hat, a green jacket and blue jeans.

Authorities say Delaney is known to frequent the South Boston waterfront area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

