73 Mass. cities and towns, including Boston, to hold elections on Tuesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seventy-three cities and towns across the Bay Sate will hold elections on Tuesday, including Boston, where a mayoral election will take place.

Outside of Boston, major mayoral elections are also slated for Lawrence, Newton, Salem and Framingham.

In Boston, incumbent Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh will be challenged by City Councilman Tito Jackson. Walsh defeated Jackson handily in September’s preliminary election.

It’s worth noting that Framingham will elect its first ever mayor after voting to become a city last spring. Framingham was formerly known as Massachusetts’ largest town. The two candidates are John Stefanini and Yvonne Spicer.

Local elections will be held in 52 communities. State elections will be held in 15 communities. Dual elections are on tap in six communities.

For more information and polling hours, click here.

Local elections:

Agawam

Amesbury

Attleboro

Barnstable

Beverly

Boston

Braintree

Brockton

Cambridge

Chelsea

Chicopee

East Hampton

Everett

Fall River

Framingham

Franklin

Gloucester

Greenfield

Holyoke

Hubbardston

Lawrence

Lowell

Lynn

Malden

Marlborough

Medford

Melrose

Methuen

New Bedford

Newburyport

Newton

Northhampton

Peabody

Pittsfield

Quincy

Randolph

Revere

Salem

Saugus

Shirley

Somerville

Southborough

Springfield

Taunton

Waltham

Watertown

West Springfield

Westfield

Weymouth

Winthrop

Woburn

Worcester

State elections:

Adams

Berlin

Cheshire

Clarksburg

Clinton

Florida

Hancock

Lancaster

Lanesborough

Lunenburg

New Ashford

Sterling

Townsend

Westminster

Williamstown

Dual elections:

Bolton

Fitchburg

Gardner

Haverhill

Leominster

North Adams

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)