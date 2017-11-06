73 Mass. cities and towns, including Boston, to hold elections on Tuesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seventy-three cities and towns across the Bay Sate will hold elections on Tuesday, including Boston, where a mayoral election will take place.
Outside of Boston, major mayoral elections are also slated for Lawrence, Newton, Salem and Framingham.
In Boston, incumbent Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh will be challenged by City Councilman Tito Jackson. Walsh defeated Jackson handily in September’s preliminary election.
It’s worth noting that Framingham will elect its first ever mayor after voting to become a city last spring. Framingham was formerly known as Massachusetts’ largest town. The two candidates are John Stefanini and Yvonne Spicer.
Local elections will be held in 52 communities. State elections will be held in 15 communities. Dual elections are on tap in six communities.
For more information and polling hours, click here.
Local elections:
Agawam
Amesbury
Attleboro
Barnstable
Beverly
Boston
Braintree
Brockton
Cambridge
Chelsea
Chicopee
East Hampton
Everett
Fall River
Framingham
Franklin
Gloucester
Greenfield
Holyoke
Hubbardston
Lawrence
Lowell
Lynn
Malden
Marlborough
Medford
Melrose
Methuen
New Bedford
Newburyport
Newton
Northhampton
Peabody
Pittsfield
Quincy
Randolph
Revere
Salem
Saugus
Shirley
Somerville
Southborough
Springfield
Taunton
Waltham
Watertown
West Springfield
Westfield
Weymouth
Winthrop
Woburn
Worcester
State elections:
Adams
Berlin
Cheshire
Clarksburg
Clinton
Florida
Hancock
Lancaster
Lanesborough
Lunenburg
New Ashford
Sterling
Townsend
Westminster
Williamstown
Dual elections:
Bolton
Fitchburg
Gardner
Haverhill
Leominster
North Adams
