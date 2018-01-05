BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Our 7News crew stepped in to help a driver stuck in the snow in Bridgewater.

Reporter Kerri Corrado, along with two photographers, jumped into action when one car could no longer move.

Corrado picked up a shovel to help the car get some traction, while the photographers tried to push the car forward.

With a lot of muscle and teamwork, the crew got the car rolling again.

