7News delivers food to 911 dispatchers in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One Boston Day is also a time to remember those who take the first call during an emergency.

7News partnered with Tasty Burger to deliver food to 911 dispatchers for the Boston Police, Boston Fire and Boston EMS.

The tasty meals were a way to say thank you for keeping our communities safe.

Thank you to all of our sponsors for their generous donations.

