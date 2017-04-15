7News gives back for One Boston Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the 7News team were in and around Boston Saturday to give back to the community as part of One Boston Day.

One Boston Day was established to honor the victims and those injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

At Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, 7’s Chelsi McDonald, Bri Eggers and Kerri Corrado distributed daffoldils to patients. The yellow flowers, in blue pots to represent the colors of the Boston Marathon, symbolize spring, hope and a new beginning. The flowers were donated by Stapleton Floral Design.

Spaulding Rehabilition Hospital treated 32 victims injured in the bombings, helping them recover and regain their strength.

