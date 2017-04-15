7News hosts a party for patients at Boston Children’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - 7’s Alaina Pinto helped host a pizza and ice cream party for the patients as part of One Boston Day.

The party was put on with the help of Papa Gino’s Pizza and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream. Target also donated toys for the children and 7News and Uber donated four iPads to the hospital.

7News spoke with Caroline Flanagan, a Boston native who now lives in Dallas. Flanagan returned to the city to run in Monday’s marathon, where she will be running in support of Boston Children’s Hospital. Flanagan’s son, Will, had surgery at Children’s Hospital last year and she said the hospital is very important to her and her family. Flanagan has raised $12,000 in honor of Will that will support Children’s Hospital.

“We’re just so excited to be back in town and where it all began and just so excited to support Children’s Hospital,” said Flanagan.

A dog show also performed at the hospital’s party for the children.

