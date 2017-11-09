7News reporter spots missing Sandwich man, alerts authorities

SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - A man reported missing Thursday in Sandwich was spotted by a 7News crew, bringing a frantic, 11-hour search to an end.

Police in Sandwich say they were looking for Raymond Zabel, 63, who was said to be in danger. Zabel was reported missing from his Great Hill Road home around 1 a.m.

7’s Keke Vencill says she was driving to a media staging area with her photographer when they spotted a man walking along the road who fit the description of Zabel.

Vencill alerted authorities. Officers caught up with the man and identified him as Zabel.

Sandwich Police Chief Peter Wack says Zabel appeared to be unharmed.

“He’s been outside for quite awhile, but health wise, he appears to fine. He’s going to be evaluated,” Wack said.

Zabel was taken Cape Cod Hospital after being reunited with his family.

It’s not clear where Zabel was or what he was doing during the search.

