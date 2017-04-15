7News sources: Suspect arrested in murder of Princeton jogger

PRINCETON, MA (WHDH) - 7News sources are reporting that an arrest has been made in the death of Vanessa Marcotte, the Princeton jogger who went missing last summer while she was out for a run.

Marcotte, who lived in New York City and worked for Google, was home in Massachusetts visiting family when she left her mother’s house to go on a run. She was reported missing after she did not return. Her body was found in the woods by her house.

7News sources said the suspect is a 31-year-old man from the Worcester area.

