7News teams with Best Buddies

Support Best Buddies

The Best Buddies Challenge is a bike ride from Boston to Hyannis Port that raises money for Best Buddies International, a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

To donate to the 7NEWS Best Buddies team for their ride this Saturday, click here.

Tom Brady Best Buddies Football Challenge

When: Friday, June 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Where: Harvard Stadium

The Best Buddies Challenge event weekend kicks off on Friday, June 2, at Harvard Stadium with the Best Buddies Tom Brady Football Challenge. Watch Tom Brady, fellow Patriots like Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, and Adam Williams and Christa Delcamp hit the field.

To get free tickets to the event, click here.