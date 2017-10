ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHDH) — After years of training in New England, 7’s Adam Williams got the chance to fly in the Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Fiesta in his home state of New Mexico.

7News viewers have probably heard Adam talk about being a hot air balloon pilot. Watch the video to see Adam flying with other hot air balloon pilots from around the world!

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)